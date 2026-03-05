Onaji Semi no Someya-san ga AV Joyū datta Hanashi. Manga Gets AnimeFesta Anime

Nigō Shōji manga centers on college student discovering classmate is adult actress

AnimeFesta announced on Thursday that it is producing an anime adaptation of Nigō Shōji's Onaji Semi no Someya-san ga AV Joyū datta Hanashi. (The Story of Someya, My Classmate in a College Seminar, Was an AV Actress) manga titled O naji Semi no Someya-san ga Sexy Joyū datta Hanashi. (The Story of Someya, My Classmate in a College Semiinar, Was a Sexy Actress) . Shōji drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image via Amazon ©庄司二号/KATTS

The manga centers on Ryōsuke Kamiya, who notices while watching porn one day that his classmate in college Rūka Someya is starring in an adult video that he is watching. When Ryōsuke privately asks Rūka about it, she tells him that she will have sex with him if he doesn't tell anyone.

The manga launched in KATTS' Ananga Langa magazine in 2023. The manga has eight chapters.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .

Source: Onaji Semi no Someya-san ga Sexy Joyuu datta Hanashi. anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke