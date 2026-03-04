Phantom Thief Red Novels to End in 30th Volume

Final novel ships in June

Authorannounced on X (formerly) on Sunday that thenovel series will end in the 30th volume, which will ship in June. The writer also announced that the first volume reached its 50th printing on February 10.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

“In our family, it's tradition to become a phantom thief upon turning thirteen.” When Asuka and Kei's father speaks these words, their lives are forever changed. Turns out, their family is part of a worldwide network of righteous vigilantes—and now, it's their turn to join the ranks!

Kadokawa has published the novels since February 2010 and the series has surpassed over 1.2 million print copies. Kadokawa shipped the 29th book on February 12. Yen Press shipped the 6th volume on July 15.

Source: Shin Akigi 's X/ Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.