Suikoden Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, October TV Debut

The official website Suikoden: The Anime , the adaptation of Konami 's Suikoden II game's story, began streaming its first full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more cast members, and also reveals the anime's October television premiere date.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The new cast members include:

Taku Yashiro as Luca Blight

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Chika Anzai as Jillia Blight

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Akihiro Mine as Rowd

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Tsukino Chikasada as Pilika

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Ayumu Murase as Luc

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Takeo Ōtsuka as Shu

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Yoshino Aoyama as Apple

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Masato Niwa as Mukumuku

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Previously announced cast members include:





Toshiki Kumagai as Riliu

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Shimba Tsuchiya as Jowy

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Ayumi Hinohara as Nanami

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Katsuyuki Konishi as Viktor

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Yūichi Nakamura as Flik

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's X/Twitter account ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Yūzō Satō (credited as just YUZO on the anime's English website) is directing the anime at KONAMI animation , the game studio's anime studio. NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan anime and music production department member Ryō Hino serves as the producer and production manager.

Konami Digital Entertainment

) is overseeing the series scripts.fromis credited as the game character designer,fromis credited for the original drafts of the anime character designs, and) is the anime character designer.) is the sound director, andlive-action film) is composing the music.





Konami describes Suikoden II :

Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars , the HD remastered release of Konami 's classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden II , launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 6.

Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.

Konami is also developing the new mobile and PC game Gensō Suikoden : Star Leap , and a stage play adaptation of Suikoden I that will run in December in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Sources: Suikoden anime's website, Comic Natalie