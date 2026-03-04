News
Suikoden Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, October TV Debut

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Taku Yashiro, Chika Anzai, Akihiro Mine, Tsukino Chikasada, Ayumu Murase, more join cast

The official website Suikoden: The Anime, the adaptation of Konami's Suikoden II game's story, began streaming its first full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more cast members, and also reveals the anime's October television premiere date.

The new cast members include:

Taku Yashiro as Luca Blight

lucablight.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Chika Anzai as Jillia Blight

jilliablight.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Akihiro Mine as Rowd

rowd.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Tsukino Chikasada as Pilika

pilika.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Ayumu Murase as Luc

luc.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Takeo Ōtsuka as Shu

shu.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Yoshino Aoyama as Apple

apple.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Masato Niwa as Mukumuku

mukumuku.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Previously announced cast members include:


Toshiki Kumagai as Riliu
riliu.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project
Shimba Tsuchiya as Jowy
jowy.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project
Ayumi Hinohara as Nanami
nanami.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project
Katsuyuki Konishi as Viktor
viktor.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project
Yūichi Nakamura as Flik
flik.png
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project
Suikoden: The Anime image visual
Image via Suikoden: The Anime's X/Twitter account
©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

Yūzō Satō (credited as just YUZO on the anime's English website) is directing the anime at KONAMI animation, the game studio's anime studio. NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan anime and music production department member Ryō Hino serves as the producer and production manager.

Michihiro Tsuchiya (PriPara, ClassicaLoid) is overseeing the series scripts. Fumi Ishikawa from Konami Digital Entertainment is credited as the game character designer, Arata Suzuki from Konami Digital Entertainment is credited for the original drafts of the anime character designs, and Ryō Yamauchi (My Master Has No Tail; Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!) is the anime character designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami (Psycho-Pass, Ghost in the Shell Arise) is the sound director, and Kōji Nakamura (EUREKA SEVEN AO, Ping Pong live-action film) is composing the music.


Konami describes Suikoden II:

Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, the HD remastered release of Konami's classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden II, launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 6.

Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.

Konami is also developing  the new mobile and PC game Gensō Suikoden: Star Leap, and a stage play adaptation of Suikoden I that will run in December in Tokyo and Kyoto. 

Sources: Suikoden anime's websiteComic Natalie

