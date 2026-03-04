News
Suikoden Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, October TV Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website Suikoden: The Anime, the adaptation of Konami's Suikoden II game's story, began streaming its first full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more cast members, and also reveals the anime's October television premiere date.
The new cast members include:
Taku Yashiro as Luca Blight
Chika Anzai as Jillia Blight
Akihiro Mine as Rowd
Tsukino Chikasada as Pilika
Ayumu Murase as Luc
Takeo Ōtsuka as Shu
Yoshino Aoyama as Apple
Masato Niwa as Mukumuku
Previously announced cast members include:
Yūzō Satō (credited as just YUZO on the anime's English website) is directing the anime at KONAMI animation, the game studio's anime studio. NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan anime and music production department member Ryō Hino serves as the producer and production manager.Michihiro Tsuchiya (PriPara, ClassicaLoid) is overseeing the series scripts. Fumi Ishikawa from Konami Digital Entertainment is credited as the game character designer, Arata Suzuki from Konami Digital Entertainment is credited for the original drafts of the anime character designs, and Ryō Yamauchi (My Master Has No Tail; Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!) is the anime character designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami (Psycho-Pass, Ghost in the Shell Arise) is the sound director, and Kōji Nakamura (EUREKA SEVEN AO, Ping Pong live-action film) is composing the music.
Konami describes Suikoden II:
Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, the HD remastered release of Konami's classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden II, launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 6.
Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.
Konami is also developing the new mobile and PC game Gensō Suikoden: Star Leap, and a stage play adaptation of Suikoden I that will run in December in Tokyo and Kyoto.
Sources: Suikoden anime's website, Comic Natalie