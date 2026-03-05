Silent Service Film Sequel to Stream Globally on March 20 With Added Scenes, New Cast Member

The staff for Chinmoku no Kantai Hokkyoku-kai dai kaisen ( The Silent Service : The Battle of the Arctic Ocean), the sequel film for the live-action project of Kaiji Kawaguchi 's The Silent Service manga, announced on February 25 that the film will exclusively stream globally on Amazon Prime starting on March 20. Additionally, the film's staff revealed on Thursday that the stream is a special edition, which includes previously unreleased scenes featuring Hiroshi Tamaki as Hiroshi Fukamachi, the captain of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine Tatsunami. The Amazon Prime stream edition will also include previously unreleased scenes featuring Jun Ōtaki (portrayed by Kenjirō Tsuda ) and Wataru Unabara (portrayed by Yōsuke Eguchi ).

Hiroshi Tamaki as Hiroshi Fukamachi

TheHokkyoku-kai dai kaisen film opened in Japan on September 26.directed the film, with a script by Hikaru Takai.

The returning cast members from the previous film and series include:

The film's new cast are:

Kenjirō Tsuda as Jun Ōtaki

as Jun Ōtaki Jun Fubuki as Machiko Kaito

as Machiko Kaito Keisuke Watanabe as Kensuke Moriyama

Ado performs the theme song "Kaze to Watashi no Monogatari" (The Tale of The Wind and I).

The first film opened in Japan on September 29, 2023, and sold 274,000 tickets for 370,136,800 yen (about US$2.46 million at the time) in its first three days. Takao Ōsawa and Shinzō Matsuhashi produced the live-action film, Kōhei Yoshino directed the film, and Hikaru Takai wrote the script. B'z , with singer Ado as vocalist, contributed the film's theme song "Dignity."

In the story, Shiro Kaieda is appointed the captain of Japan's first nuclear submarine, jointly built by Japan and the United States in top secret. However, he and his 76 crew members go rogue in this story that delves into themes of nuclear war, international politics, and world peace.

The live-action series sequel titled Chinmoku no Kantai Season 1: Tokyowan Daikaisen ( Silent Service Season 1: The Battle of Tokyo Bay) premiered on Amazon Prime in February 2024. The series' first four episodes focus on unreleased scenes not depicted in the film. Episodes 5-8 tell a sequel story.

Kawaguchi ( Eagle , Kūbo Ibuki ) serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 1988 to 1996. The manga already inspired a television anime special from Sunrise in 1996, followed by Sunrise 's two-part original video anime from 1997 to 1998. Central Park Media offered the anime on videotape and later DVD.