Comic Garden Magazine Ceases Publication

The April issue of Mag Garden 's Comic Garden magazine revealed on Thursday the magazine will cease publication, with the April issue as the magazine's final issue.

The majority of manga currently being serialized in the magazine will continue in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi online platform. Shinachiku's Kamaseinu no О̄ukan series will move to the MAGKAN online platform. The company stated both sites will continue to strengthen their lineups in the future.

Mag Garden explained the staff decided to end the magazine's publication due to structural changes in the environment of manga publishing, and the current changing situation of magazine publication and circulation.

The editorial department apologized to readers for the sudden announcement and thanked readers for their support, stating "Needless to say the continued publication of the magazine was due to the support from our readers."

Series published in the magazine included Ichi Yukishiro 's Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter (which just announced an anime adaptation on Wednesday); yoruhashi 's The Kingdoms of Ruin ; Hawkman and Mecha-Roots ' Night of the Living Cat ; Hisaya Amagishi , Kei , and Megumi Sumikawa 's Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More ; and Mikihisa Konishi 's Petals of Reincarnation ; among others.

Mag Garden launched the Comic Garden magazine in September 2014, after it shuttered the Monthly Comic Blade magazine in July of the same year. The magazine launched with a number of titles from the Beat's manga website.

