Seven Seas Offers Virgin Knight, The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits, I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Audiobooks

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following audiobooks:

Title: Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women audiobook

Creator(s): Mitizou, MELON22

Release Date: March 19 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Reborn from modern Japan into a medieval fantasy world where gender roles are flipped, Faust is an anomaly—a rare male knight! Raised as a frontier lord, his old-world values clash hilariously with his new life. The queen's attire leaves little to the imagination, and the busty duke's “friendly” advances verge on harassment! Despite getting flustered in court, Faust is a dazzling hero on the battlefield whose prowess can turn the tide of any battle.

When Faust is tasked with advising Princess Valiele on her first mission, what was meant to be a simple skirmish against bandits quickly spirals into an unimaginable trial. Dive into the first volume of a heroic gender-bent saga!

Title: The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits audiobook

Creator(s): yocco , Junsui

Release Date: March 12 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Daisy's new life is already a world apart from the last. Once cast out for a “worthless” job and left to die alone, she's now the cherished daughter of a viscount—with a rare skill, a loving family, and a future that's finally hers to shape.

Sure, she's been saddled with the “undesirable” job of Alchemist again, but things couldn't be more different this time. With her Appraisal ability, the blessing of the spirits, and brand-new alchemy tools at her side, Daisy is ready to turn her second chance into something truly magical.

Before long, she's brewing potions for kingdoms, gathering rare materials with ease, and still finding time to bake fresh bread.

This time, the overpowered alchemist is going to make sure her future shines bright!

Title: I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One audiobook

Creator(s): Kei Takano , kodamazon

Release Date: March 5 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Video game character Weiss Hamilton is destined to lose everything—his position, his family, and ultimately his life. A tragic villain who was overshadowed by his talented sister, blamed for mismanaging his territory, and fated to fall at the hands of the game's hero, Weiss is nothing more than a failure. And to be reincarnated as him? A fate worse than death! Or is it?

Armed with knowledge of the game's plot, the new Weiss has a second chance to rewrite his fate and become a proper villain with a better future. Using his own cheats to avoid every pitfall, Weiss has the ability to avoid doom and impending tragedy, all while winning the hearts of the beautiful ladies around him. Can he maintain this new course, grow his harem, and survive the plot that's written against him?!

