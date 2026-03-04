Resident Evil Requiem Game Tops 5 Million in Sales

Game launched on February 27 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC

Image via www.capcom.co.jp © CAPCOM

CAPCOM announced on Wednesday that its Resident Evil requiem ( Biohazard requiem ) game has crossed 5 million units in cumulative sales worldwide. The company noted the game's use of the RE ENGINE proprietary game engine to create photorealistic graphics, as well as the game's difficulty settings, to appeal to broader audiences.

Resident Evil requiem launched on February 27 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The protagonist is Grace Ashcroft. Leon Kennedy is a second playable character for the game. While the series' first playable character Grace Ashcroft's playable segments focus on a survival horror experience, Leon's segments have more action-focused mechanics and tone, reminiscent of the action in Resident Evil 4 , when Leon was also the protagonist.

The game was first announced last June, noting that the game would mark a tonal shift for the franchise.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village , the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, received releases for Switch 2 on February 27. The Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 includes all three games.

Resident Evil Village , the eighth entry in the franchise, launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia).

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil . The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.

Source: Capcom via Gematsu