Servamp's Strike Tanaka Launches New Manga on April 3

The April issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Wednesday that Strike Tanaka will launch a new manga titled Oda Rock in the magazine's next issue on April 3.

Tanaka launched the Servamp manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume in December 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and it released the 22nd volume in September 2025.

The manga inspired a television anime in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub. The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in November to December 2020.

