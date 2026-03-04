Voice Actress Reiko Katsura Dies at 89

Image via Haikyō agency's website © HAIKYO

Talent agency Haikyō announced on Wednesday that voice actress Reiko Katsura died on February 22 due to respiratory failure caused by aspiration pneumonia. She was 89.

A private funeral attended only by close relatives was held.

Katsura was born on February 8, 1937 in Fukuoka Prefecture. She was part of the KBC Troupe and Bungaku-za Buzoku Engeki Kenkyūjo before joining Haikyō in 1964.

Katsura was the original voice of the character Ikura Namino (as well as Kaori Ōzora and Rika) in the longest-running television anime in Japan, Sazae-san . She also voiced O-Jirō in Shin Obake no Q-Taro , and the small dice-shaped robot Omo-chama in the Yatterman series and film.

Katsura voiced Sayo-chan in the 1975 anime Ikkyū-san , and its two 15-minute side story films Ikkyū-san to Yancha-hime and Ikkyū-san: Haru da! Yancha-hime . Katsura also voiced Kiyoshi Shimizu in Fuku-chan , Harumi in Dororon Enma-kun , Alois in A Dog of Flanders , Kasumi in Cat Eyed Boy , and Namino Daisuke in Akado Suzunosuke .