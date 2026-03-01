The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya Filmstrip Bookmark Sells for US$740

Theaters gave away bookmarks made from strips of celluloid film from movie's 2010 release

A bookmark made from a filmstrip of The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya movie sold on the Japanese reselling site Mercari for 114,514 yen (about US$740) in February. The bookmark features a close-up of titular character Haruhi Suzumiya during her meeting with the series' point-of-view character Kyon at a family restaurant.

Image via jp.mercari.com

ANN confirmed the sale of the bookmark on Mercari.

Participating theaters handed out these bookmarks to moviegoers (while supplies lasted) during the second week of the movie's revival re-release last month. They are made from strips of celluloid film from the reels actually screened during the movie's original 2010 run. As such, each randomly distributed bookmark is unique with different frames of footage.

A search on Mercari also revealed several similar bookmarks being offered at even higher price points. As of press time, the highest priced filmstrip bookmark is being offered for 396,000 yen (about US$2,550.00) and features the characters Kyon and Itsuki Koizumi. The sellers of the second and third highest bookmarks are asking for 159,999 and 99,999 yen respectively (about US$1,030 and US$644). Both bookmarks feature Haruhi during the hospital scene in the tail end of the movie

Image via jp.mercari.com

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya returned to Japanese theaters for a limited two-week run starting on February 6. The staff of the franchise later announced that the movie would extend its theatrical re-release in select theaters.