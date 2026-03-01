Seven Seas Licenses Stranger, Marchen, Wolfhound BL Manga

English releases ship in November-December 2026

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses at Citrus Con 2026 on Sunday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment © Hayate Kuku, Printemps Publishing

Title: A Western BL ( Stranger )

Creator(s): Hayate Kuku ( BLACK BLOOD , Yoichi & Tsugumo )

Release Date: November 2026 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Set in the Wild West comes a Boys' Love one-shot manga that will take your heart for a ride!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment © Hayate Kuku, Printemps Publishing

Title: Marchen

Creator(s): Hayate Kuku ( BLACK BLOOD , Yoichi & Tsugumo )

Release Date: December 2026 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: What started as a magical contract turns into something more in this fantastical Boys Love manga .

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment © Iroha Megu, Printemps Publishing

Title: Wolfhound

Creator(s): Iroha Megu (Maybe It's Courtship, Mourning and New Departure, The Bird Eating Snake)

Release Date: November 2026 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: A devoted employee is about to get some hands-on discipline training from the number one host in the business in this sexy Boys Love manga !

Source: Press release