Seven Seas Licenses Stranger, Marchen, Wolfhound BL Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses at Citrus Con 2026 on Sunday:
Title: A Western BL (Stranger)
Creator(s): Hayate Kuku (BLACK BLOOD, Yoichi & Tsugumo)
Release Date: November 2026 (Seven Seas BL Label)
Summary: Set in the Wild West comes a Boys' Love one-shot manga that will take your heart for a ride!
Title: Marchen
Creator(s): Hayate Kuku (BLACK BLOOD, Yoichi & Tsugumo)
Release Date: December 2026 (Seven Seas BL Label)
Summary: What started as a magical contract turns into something more in this fantastical Boys Love manga.
Title: Wolfhound
Creator(s): Iroha Megu (Maybe It's Courtship, Mourning and New Departure, The Bird Eating Snake)
Release Date: November 2026 (Seven Seas BL Label)
Summary: A devoted employee is about to get some hands-on discipline training from the number one host in the business in this sexy Boys Love manga!
Source: Press release