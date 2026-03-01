Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, April 6 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of Takuma Yokota 's Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi (Story of the Useless Public Morals Committeeman and the High School Girl With Inappropriate Skirt Length) manga unveiled the main promotional video and main visual for the anime on Monday. The video reveals more cast members, the theme songs, and the April 6 premiere date for the anime. The video reveals and previews both the opening theme song "Hitorigoto" (Monologue) by osage, as well as the ending theme song "Heya to Garakuta to Watashi" (My Room, Junk, & Me) by Me Minor.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi on April 6, and on AT-X on April 7.

The new cast members include:

Yūko Kaida as Nadeshiko Yamato, the student council president talented in both athletics and academics.

Tetsu Inada as Kaoru Kogori, the overly serious student council vice president

Previously announced cast members include:

Junya Enoki as Tōgo Sakuradaimon

Riko Akechi as Poemu Kohinata

Hayato Dojima as Yū Izubuchi, a former delinquent and Sakuradaimon's friend who is now on the committee in charge of health

Jun Fukuyama as Seiichi Tsukishima, another of Sakuradaimon's friends on the committee in charge of the library

Yuina Itō as Motoko Akina, Poemu's high-spirited friend

Ayaka Fukuhara as Rui Tasaki, Poemu's cool-headed friend in the manga club

The story centers on a boy from the public morals committee who seems smart but is actually useless, and a girl who seems like a problem child but is actually very capable.

Daiji Iwanaga ( The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Yō Himuro is designing the characters. Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Takahito Ōnishi ( My Happy Marriage , Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) and Tomoko Konparu ( Futakoi , Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You , NANA , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ). Yō Himuro is serving as chief animation director in addition to designing the characters. Kanki Iwamoto , Hisashi Tenkyū , Takashi Toriyama , and Yoshiaki Kitazume are composing the music.

The other staff members include:

Yokota ( Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga ) debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in December 2025.