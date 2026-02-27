New Pokémon Winds/Waves Games Announced for Switch 2 in 2027

Trailer introduces starters Browt, Pombon, Gecqua

The Pokémon Presents livestream on Friday, Pokémon Day, announced the new mainline games in the franchise : Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves . Both will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide in 2027. In addition to showing numerous Pokémon and the playable trainers, the video introduced the three starter Pokémon : the Grass-type Browt (Haburō in Japanese), Fire-type Pombon (Pomuken), and the Water-type Gecqua (Miorii).

Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves represents the 10th generation of the series. GAME FREAK is once again developing the games.

This Pokémon Day marked the 30th anniversary of the franchise .

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

Source: Pokémon Presents