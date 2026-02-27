Shō 3 Ashibe QQ Goma-chan Anime Reveals Main Cast, Visual

Series debuts in April

The staff for the television short anime adaptation of Hiromi Morishita 's Shō 3 Ashibe QQ Goma-chan manga revealed the anime's two main cast members on Friday. Misato Matsuoka will voice Ashibe, and Yuria Kōzuki will voice Goma-chan. The anime's staff also revealed a visual.

The anime will debut in April.

Kōtarō Yamawaki ( MonHun Nikki Girigiri Airū-mura Airū Kiki Ippatsu , MonHun Nikki Girigiri Airū-mura G ) is directing the anime at DLE , and is also designing the characters. Kyōhei Matsuno ( You Don't Know Gunma Yet , Pochars , Egumi Legacy ) is composing the music, Kazuki Kuwahara ( Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family! , MUZIK TIGER In the Forest two seasons) is the sound director, Mayu Murayama ( Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden films background art) is the art director, and Ayumi Kanno is the producer.

The manga launched in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2020. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped on November 13. The manga's story follows the daily life of the baby spotted seal Goma-chan and its owner, third-grade schoolboy Ashibe Ashiya.

Morishita serialized the original Shōnen Ashibe manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine from 1988 to 1994. The series spawned a manga sequel titled ComaGoma in Weekly Young Jump from 2000 to 2004.

Another sequel manga by Morishita and Syohei titled Seishōnen Ashibe launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action in 2017, then moved to the Web Action website after the magazine ended publication in February 2024. The manga ended in November 2024, and its ninth and final volume shipped in February 2025.

Shōnen Ashibe inspired a 1991 television anime series and a second 1992-1993 television anime series. A new anime adaptation of the manga titled Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan premiered in 2016, and its second season premiered in 2017. The new anime in turn inspired a manga adaptation from Morishita and Junko Ogino. Crunchyroll streamed the new anime and released the manga adaptation online.