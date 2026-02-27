Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Series in April

Atsuki Kashio, Yū Miyazaki star in series

Tokyo MX and DMM TV announced on Friday that Ayaka Matsumoto 's Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ( Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga is getting a live-action series adaptation that will debut on April 6. The series will star Atsuki Kashio as Kaji and Yū Miyazaki as Fukami.

The series will debut on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 25:20 (effectively April 7 at 1:20 a.m.). The show will stream on DMM TV and TVer .

Emiko Shirai is directing the series, and Nao Shioji is writing the script.

Matsumoto launched the manga in 2022. The manga's fourth compiled book volume was published on January 16.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in November, and will release the first volume in September as part of its BL label. The company describes the story:

Kaji is perfect. He's dependable, friendly, smart, and always helping others out with a smile on his face. But this perfect boy image is just that—a facade! In reality, Kaji is quick to judge others, especially if they're potential dates, and he's seeking someone worthy of his perfection. But when he's forced to spend the night with the sloppy and quiet IT guy, Fukami, he quickly learns there's more to someone than first impressions! Beneath the baggy clothes and glasses is a man who is surprisingly beautiful and totally Kaji's type. But when it comes to mixing business with pleasure, can Kaji really afford to put his perceived personality at risk? If Fukami keeps making those faces, then… yes!

The manga inspired an AnimeFesta anime adaptation that premiered on Japanese television in April 2025. The OceanVeil service streamed the anime starting in March 2025, and also streamed an English dub produced by Ascendent Animation .

