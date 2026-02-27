'Goodbye, Lara' Anime's 1st Main Promo Video Reveals July Debut, More Cast

Kadokawa revealed the first main promotional video and more cast on Friday for the Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) original anime. The staff also revealed the series will debut in July.

The new cast members include:

Rica Fukami as Grace, the witch who turns Lara into a human

Ayumu Murase as Luca, a boy Lara meets in Shiga prefecture who looks similar to the prince Lara fell in love with 200 years ago

The anime starsas Lara andas Mari Otsu.

Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen 's The Little Mermaid . The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide 's hometown is located.

Takushi Koide is directing the series at Kinema Citrus , and Anna Kawahara is overseeing the series scripts. Shiori Tani is the character designer, and Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music.



