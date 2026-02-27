Crunchyroll Adds Me & Roboco Anime Film

Film opened in Japan on April 18

began streaming theanime film in North America on Friday.

The film opened in Japan in April 2025, after being delayed from winter 2024 to improve the film's quality. The movie opened at #4 in Japan, earning 62,680,204 yen (about US$442,500) in its first three days.

The film's staff had revealed in December 2024 that the film's story would have a "multiverse" storyline.

The multiverse cast includes:

Shōhei Osada voices the character of the formidable enemy Dai Kanbu (Mr. Top Brass). Osada and Roboco's voice actor Shun Matsuo are the comedians behind the comedy duo Chocolate Planet.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) returned from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop . ano performs the film's theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤."

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.

Sources: Crunchyroll via @AIR_News01