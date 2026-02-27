70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X PSX Game Gets Remastered Release in English on July 16

Game's 1st release outside of Japan will be available on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC via

Publisher Bliss Brain and developer Implicit Conversations announced on Thursday that they are developing a remastered version of Aroma's 1999 PSX game 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X ( 7-nen Daifū Robot Anime Geppy-X ) for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 16. The game will have Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language support.

Image via 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X game's website ©1999 AROMA CO. LTD. ©AOSHIMA BUNKA KYOZAI CO., LTD. ©Bliss Brain

This is the first time the game will have a release outside of Japan.

As the game's title suggests, the game is an homage to 70s mecha anime, in the "super robot" sub-genre, in particular Gō Nagai 's Mazinger Z and Ken Ishikawa 's Getter Robo . The original game launched in 1999 as a four-disc release on the original PlayStation , and featured hand-drawn anime full motion video sequences. The game included music by singers Isao Sasaki , Monsieur Yoshizaki ( Crystal King ), MIQ , Akira Kushida , and Hironobu Kageyama .

The remaster will include remastered and upscaled footage of the FMV sequences, based on the original Betacam master tapes, restored to the original 24 FPS framerate of the masters. The release will also include quality-of-life enhancements, such as a rewind feature, rapid fire (holding the fire button to auto-attack), quick save, a CRT filter graphical option, and achievements.

