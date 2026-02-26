News
Kagami Games Releases Circus' Template!! An Angel's Gift Visual Novel in April
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kagami Games announced on Thursday that it will release Circus' Template!! An Angel's Gift (Tenpure!!) visual novel in April 2026. The game will have Japanese, Chinese, and English language support.
Kagami Games describes the game:
Sakurai Sora is a chick magnet. More specifically, he's a magnet for cliche situations. After waking up with his childhood friend asleep next to him, he bumps into a girl running to school with a slice of toast in her mouth, only to find out she's the new transfer student...and his new little sister!? Then, a maid falls from the sky, and he accidentally touches her breasts! The strict class representative sees this and gives him a hard smack on the face!
What is this, some kind of visual novel made from a template!?
Circus released the visual novel on PC in Japan in 2018. The late composer Shigeru Ikeda, under the pseudonym lotta, wrote the lyrics for the game's second opening theme song "Oyakusoku→Happy End!" by Rin'ca, while Ikeda's wife yozuca* sang the game's first opening song "THIS IS TEMPLATE!" Ikeda and yozuca* also worked on Circus' well-known visual novel series Da Capo. Ikeda died just last Sunday, February 21.
Source: Press release