Kagami Games Releases Circus' Template!! An Angel's Gift Visual Novel in April

Kagami Games announced on Thursday that it will release Circus' Template!! An Angel's Gift ( Tenpure!! ) visual novel in April 2026. The game will have Japanese, Chinese, and English language support.

Kagami Games describes the game:

Sakurai Sora is a chick magnet. More specifically, he's a magnet for cliche situations. After waking up with his childhood friend asleep next to him, he bumps into a girl running to school with a slice of toast in her mouth, only to find out she's the new transfer student...and his new little sister!? Then, a maid falls from the sky, and he accidentally touches her breasts! The strict class representative sees this and gives him a hard smack on the face! What is this, some kind of visual novel made from a template!?

Circus released the visual novel on PC in Japan in 2018. The late composer Shigeru Ikeda, under the pseudonym lotta , wrote the lyrics for the game's second opening theme song "Oyakusoku→Happy End!" by Rin'ca, while Ikeda's wife yozuca* sang the game's first opening song "THIS IS TEMPLATE!" Ikeda and yozuca* also worked on Circus' well-known visual novel series Da Capo . Ikeda died just last Sunday, February 21.

