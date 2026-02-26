Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Smartphone Game's Opening Cinematic Video Reveals March Release

Pre-registrations opened for Final Fantasy 3v3 crossover game

Square Enix began streaming on Thursday the opening cinematic video for it and NHN PLAYART's Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy smartphone game, and it reveals the March release. Pre-registrations have opened.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo. The blue glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence. However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end. Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair. As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help. As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them 'ghosts'...

Final Fantasy franchise characters that will appear in the game include: Warrior of Light, Kain Highwind, Krile Mayer Baldesion, Terra Branford, Cloud Strife, Rinoa Heartily, Zidane Tribal, Lightning, Gaia, and Prompto Argentum.

The game is a 3v3 team boss battle arena. Tetsuya Nomura is the game's creative producer and also designs the characters with Miki Yamashita .

Square Enix 's Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in February 2017 and launched in the West in January 2018. The game ended service in February 2024.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT , the PlayStation 4 version of the Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game, shipped in Japan in 2015. The game shipped in four editions in North America in 2016.

Dissidia Final Fantasy launched in Japanese arcades in November 2015. The game ended network services in April 2020.

Square Enix released Dissidia Final Fantasy , a PlayStation Portable fighting game featuring Final Fantasy heroes and villains, in 2008 in Japan, and in 2009 in other parts of the world. The company then released the Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy sequel in 2011 for the PSP with new characters, stages, and story.

