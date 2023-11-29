Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Smartphone Game Ends Service in February

Game launched in Japan in 2017

The official English website for Square Enix 's Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia smartphone game announced on Wednesday that it will end service of the game on February 29, 2024.

Sales of the in-game gem currency are also suspended following the announcement. Players may use the remaining gems in their inventory in the game until the end of service.

The site also teased future in-game events leading up to the end of service.

The Japanese website for the game shared the same message in Japanese.

The game features dozens of heroes and villains from various games in the Final Fantasy franchise. In a turn-based combat system, players build up Bravery to prepare for the right moment to attack. Players can create their own parties of Final Fantasy characters and team up with up to two other players to earn rewards through multiplayer quests.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

Darkness converges upon us, and the world crumbles before our very eyes…

What was once a sanctuary for the weary has now become a battlefield.

Long ago, the deities Spiritus and Materia warped the fabric of time and space to create a new world—a world they populated with warriors from other realms.

These men and women were forced to fight day and night without reprieve, and the strain of endless battle soon grew to be too great.

With battered bodies and shattered spirits, they sent out a cry for help…

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 1, 2017 after a delay . It was released for the west in January 2018.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT , the PlayStation 4 version of the Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game, shipped in Japan in 2015. The game shipped in four editions in North America in 2016.

Dissidia Final Fantasy launched in Japanese arcades in November 2015. Square Enix also released Dissidia Final Fantasy , a PlayStation Portable fighting game featuring Final Fantasy heroes and villains, in 2008 in Japan, and in 2009 in other parts of the world. The company then released the Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy sequel in 2011 for the PSP with new characters, stages, and story.

