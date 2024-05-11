Nintendo Now Plans to Open Museum in Kyoto This Fall

Project first announced in 2021

Nintendo reported on May 7 during its financial results briefing that the company will open its museum in Uji City, Kyoto in fall 2024.

Image via Nintendo

The company first announced its Nintendo Museum project in June 2021 under the tentative " Nintendo Gallery" name, and it originally scheduled the museum for completion on the former Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant site in March 2024.

The plant's building will be renovated to allow the construction of the museum on its grounds, including the land surrounding the building.

The museum will showcase past products from the game company and serve "as a way to share Nintendo 's product development history and philosophy with the public."

Nintendo used its Uji Ogura Plant site to manufacture hanafuda, European-style, and other playing cards in the past, and the site also served as a customer service center for product repairs. However, the company moved its operations to its newer Uji Plant in November 2016.

Nintendo reported on Twitter on Tuesday that the company will announce the successor to the Switch console within the company's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Nintendo also announced with its latest financial highlights on Tuesday that the Switch has sold 141.32 million units, while software sales for the console amount to 1.23582 billion units.

Sources: Nintendo, Animation Business Journal