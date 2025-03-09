A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai Light Novels Get TV Anime

Masuo Kinoko 's A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai ( Sozai Saishuka no Isekai Ryokouki ) light novel series is receiving a television anime adaptation.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Masuo Kinoko, AlphaPolis/A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai Production Committee

Yoshinori Odaka ( 40-Shūnen da yo! Coro Coro All-Star Shōgakkō is directing the anime at the studios Tatsunoko Production and Synergy SP . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , Black Torch ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Mayumi Watanabe ( Happy Seven , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters. GENCO is producing the series.

To celebrate the announcement, the Marvelous Japan booth will host an exhibition of materials related to the anime during AnimeJapan 2025. Cosplayer Tsukune Tsukimi will appear in costume at the booth, and a prize game machine will offer exclusive goods. AnimeJapan will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue from March 22 to March 23.

Alpha Manga publishes the manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

Takeru Kamishiro is a normal guy with an ordinary office job, but finds himself summoned to another world. Takeru starts his new life in "Madeus", a world with swords and magic, fully equipped with multiple skills! Not only does he have enhanced physical and amazing magic abilities, but also the power to "search" for valuable items. With the cheat skills he's been provided, Takeru starts his new adventure in the new isekai!!

Kinoko launched the light novel series on the AlphaPolis platform in December 2017. AlphaPolis shipped the 15th volume in March 2024, and the 16th volume will ship on March 17. The series has 1.73 million copies in circulation (including digital copies), and it won both the grand prize and the readers' choice award in the 9th AlphaPolis Fantasy Novel Prizes.

Tomozo draws the manga adaptation of the story. AlphaPolis shipped the first compiled book volume in November 2018 and published the eighth compiled book volume on August 20.

Source: Press release