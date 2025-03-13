Shohei Otani Slides Into Fortnite Battle Royale

Take the baseball star to the Fortnite battlefield & hit some homers with the kneecapper bat

On Monday, Epic Games announced that baseball star Shohei Otani will join the ranks of Fortnite Battle Royale as a player cosmetic. The Los Angeles Dodgers player will be available on Monday. In a 30-second promotional video, Ohtani faces off against himself in the Samurai Shohei Outfit in a home run derby.

Sho up and Sho out.



Next up to the plate in Fortnite March 17: Shohei Ohtani! https://t.co/bJPnDoBonJ pic.twitter.com/QT8DkwETFF — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 10, 2025

According to the Fortnite website, two styles of Ohtani player cosmetics, pickaxes, and back bling will be available in the in-game item shop. The first set is the “Shohei Ohtani Outfit” and features Ohtani in his Los Angeles Dodgers uniform (both white and grey), the Decoy Back Bling based on Ohtani's pet dog, and the Trusty Two-Way Pickaxe.

The second Ohtani cosmetic set includes the Samurai Shohei Outfit, the Samurai Screamer Back Bling, and Baseball Batana Pickaxe.

Fortnite Battle Royale players will also be able to purchase two different tie-in emotes, the Doggy Dinger Emote and Hey Batter Batter Emote.

Along with the player cosmetics and emotes, Fortnite Battle Royale players can complete the Shohei Ohtani in-game quests. The quests include finishing three matches in the top 17, eliminating three players beyond 50 meters, throwing 17 items, dealing 54 damage to opponents (does not need to be players) with The Kneecapper, and traveling 59 units of distance while sliding continuously. The quests will grant players XP to complete any Battle Pass they own. The quests will become available on Tuesday Eastern Time.

Fortnite Battle Royale will also host the Shohei Ohtani Cup solo Battle Royale tournament on Saturday. Players who compete will have a chance to win the Samurai Shohei Otani outfit early. Details about the tournament are available on the Fortnite website.

