Interest
Yamato Anime Marks 50th Anniversary With Solid-Gold Sculpture
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Space Battleship Yamato 50th Anniversary project announced a limited-production solid-gold Space Battleship Yamato sculpture on Monday. Advance pre-orders for the sculpture will begin on Saturday at the "Space Battleship Yamato: The Complete Record Exhibition" in Tokyo.
#ヤマト50周年 を記念した超豪華な純金フィギュアの製造決定！— 宇宙戦艦ヤマト50周年企画公式 (@Yamato50th) March 10, 2025
純金が中までギュッと贅沢に詰まった"無垢の金”で制作された高級感あふれるこだわりの純金フィギュア⚓
数量限定の受注生産となります。
3/15(土)からの「#宇宙戦艦ヤマト #全記録展」会場にて先行受付も開始！https://t.co/64gd269qsb pic.twitter.com/7rZLp16hNp
To commemorate Yamato's 50th Anniverday we are producing an ultra-luxurious pure gold figure!
A carefully crafted solid pure gold sculpture.⚓ This is a limited quantity made-to-order product.
Pre-orders will begin at the Space Battleship Yamato: The Complete Record Exhibition from Saturday, March 15!
http://tfc-chara.net/yamato50th/news/news-27.html
According to a press release by the Nippon Broadcasting Project, the figurine is 45 millimeters (about 1.8 inches) long and about 12 grams (0.42 ounces) of 24-carat gold. The company will only make 100 sculptures at 550,000 yen (about US$3,730) each. (For the record, 12 grams of pure gold costs about 167,000 yen or US$1,130 as of March 12.) Advance pre-orders will last until April 6, and general pre-orders are set to begin on April 1 through the Takumi Pure Gold Collection ~Shop! Nippon Broadcasting Project~ online store.
Along with the solid gold sculpture, the Space Battleship Yamato 50th Anniversary project also announced a new 1/700 scale Space Battleship Yamato plastic model “produced” by Hideaki Anno — the Evangelion co-creator and the producer of the next Yamato anime film project — on Tuesday. The model is a reissue of the kit included in the 2008 DVD box set with new coloring and packaging.
新作プラモデル情報📢— 宇宙戦艦ヤマト50周年企画公式 (@Yamato50th) March 11, 2025
「1/700スケールプラモデル 宇宙戦艦ヤマト［#放送50周年 #庵野秀明 プロデュース版］」
3/15(土)より受注受付開始⚓
2008年発売のDVD-BOX同梱の特典プラモデルを新たな成形色、描き下ろし外装パッケージにて復刻！#全記録展 会場では実物展示も！https://t.co/JYT56I7Mv8 pic.twitter.com/OwqYMSIjLN
New plastic model information📢
1/700 scale plastic model of Space Battleship Yamato [50th Anniversary Hideaki Anno Produce Version]
Pre-orders will be accepted from Saturday, March 15⚓
The model included with the 2008 DVD box set has been reprinted with new molding colors and newly designed exterior packaging!
The model will also be on display at The Complete Record Exhibition!
http://tfc-chara.net/yamato50th/new
Bandai Namco Filmworks notes in a press release that pre-orders for the Yamato model will begin on March 15 and continue until May 30 with the model going on sale on January 30, 2026. The model will cost 8,000 yen (about US$54). Pre-orders will be available through the A-on Store, Premium Bandai, the Yamato Crew store, and the Evangelion Store online.
Sources: Space Battleship Yamato 50th Anniversary's X/Twitter account (link 2), PR Times (link 2), Anime! Anime!, Mantan Web