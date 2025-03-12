Yamato Anime Marks 50th Anniversary With Solid-Gold Sculpture

Image via x.com ©東北新社／著作総監督 西崎彰司

The Space Battleship Yamato 50th Anniversary project announced a limited-production solid-gold Space Battleship Yamato sculpture on Monday. Advance pre-orders for the sculpture will begin on Saturday at the " Space Battleship Yamato : The Complete Record Exhibition" in Tokyo.

To commemorate Yamato's 50th Anniverday we are producing an ultra-luxurious pure gold figure!

A carefully crafted solid pure gold sculpture.⚓ This is a limited quantity made-to-order product.



Pre-orders will begin at the Space Battleship Yamato : The Complete Record Exhibition from Saturday, March 15!

According to a press release by the Nippon Broadcasting Project, the figurine is 45 millimeters (about 1.8 inches) long and about 12 grams (0.42 ounces) of 24-carat gold. The company will only make 100 sculptures at 550,000 yen (about US$3,730) each. (For the record, 12 grams of pure gold costs about 167,000 yen or US$1,130 as of March 12.) Advance pre-orders will last until April 6, and general pre-orders are set to begin on April 1 through the Takumi Pure Gold Collection ~Shop! Nippon Broadcasting Project~ online store.

Along with the solid gold sculpture, the Space Battleship Yamato 50th Anniversary project also announced a new 1/700 scale Space Battleship Yamato plastic model “produced” by Hideaki Anno — the Evangelion co-creator and the producer of the next Yamato anime film project — on Tuesday. The model is a reissue of the kit included in the 2008 DVD box set with new coloring and packaging.

New plastic model information📢



1/700 scale plastic model of Space Battleship Yamato [50th Anniversary Hideaki Anno Produce Version]



Pre-orders will be accepted from Saturday, March 15⚓

The model included with the 2008 DVD box set has been reprinted with new molding colors and newly designed exterior packaging!

The model will also be on display at The Complete Record Exhibition!

Bandai Namco Filmworks notes in a press release that pre-orders for the Yamato model will begin on March 15 and continue until May 30 with the model going on sale on January 30, 2026. The model will cost 8,000 yen (about US$54). Pre-orders will be available through the A-on Store, Premium Bandai, the Yamato Crew store, and the Evangelion Store online.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©東北新社／著作総監督 西崎彰司