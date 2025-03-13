Call of the Night Season 2's New Teaser Announces New Cast Member, July Debut

The website for the television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga debuted a new teaser promotional video and key visual for the second anime season on Friday. The teaser announces a new cast member and the July premiere for the anime.

Image via Call of the Night anime's website © 2022コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会

Rina Satō plays Kiku Hoshimi, a seductive woman with whom Kō's friend Mahiru falls in love.

Image via Call of the Night anime's website © 2022コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会

The new season will premiere in July in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and its affiliated channels throughout Japan, and it will run on Fridays at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). The first season will rebroadcast starting on April 11 at 25:45 (effectively, April 12 at 1:45 a.m.) on Fuji TV , and it will also rerun on Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and Kochi Sun Sun Broadcasting, Inc.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also debuted an English dub in September 2022.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) directed the first season at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach, Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) wrote the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) designed the characters.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it will release the 15th volume in English on March 12. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019. Shogakukan will publish the 20th compiled book volume on March 18.