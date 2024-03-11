Call of the Night Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime's first season premiered in 2022

The Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event on Monday revealed that the television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga will get a second season, and revealed the new season's teaser visual and video. The anime's second season will air on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block, and on other channels.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also debuted an English dub in September 2022.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) directed the first season at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach, Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) wrote the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) designed the characters.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it will release the 15th volume in English on March 12. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019. Shogakukan will publish the 20th compiled book volume on March 18.