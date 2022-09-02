Call of the Night Anime's English Dub Premieres on September 8

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that the English dub of the television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga will premiere on September 8 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The English dub cast includes:

Natalie Jones , Star Carter , Katelyn Barr , Shannon D. Reed , Jack Whelan , and Juliet Simmons provide additional voices.

Shannon D. Reed is directing the dub , and Kalin Black and Reed are writing the ADR scripts. Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix and David Lascoe is the audio engineer.

The anime premiered on July 7. HIDIVE is streaming the anime with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach, Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) is designing the characters.

Creepy Nuts performs the opening theme song "Datenshi" (Fallen Angel) and ending theme song "Yofukashi no Uta" (Call of the Night). The duo also performs insert songs for the anime.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it will release the ninth volume in English on September 13. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019. Shogakukan published the 12th compiled book volume on July 15.