News
HIDIVE Adds Orguss, Dubs for Made in Abyss Season 2, Call of the Night, More

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Isekai Life, DanMachi IV, Vermeil in Gold, Ya Boy Kongming! also get dubs

HIDIVE announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it will add The Super Dimension Century Orguss anime to its streaming service in fall 2022 (Discotek licensed the anime).

In addition, the service revealed more dubcasts, which include:

HIDIVE is streaming all six currently-airing summer season series with English subtitles as they air in Japan. In addition, HIDIVE will add the Chiikawa anime in August (Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, which premiered in Japan on April 4).

HIDIVE will also add a catalog English dub for the Himōto! Umaru-chan R anime in fall 2022.

Source: Email correspondence

