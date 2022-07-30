News
HIDIVE Adds Orguss, Dubs for Made in Abyss Season 2, Call of the Night, More
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Isekai Life, DanMachi IV, Vermeil in Gold, Ya Boy Kongming! also get dubs
HIDIVE announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it will add The Super Dimension Century Orguss anime to its streaming service in fall 2022 (Discotek licensed the anime).
In addition, the service revealed more dubcasts, which include:
- My Isekai Life: dub debuting in August
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun: dub debuting in August
- Call of the Night: dub debuting in September
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV: dub debuting in fall 2022
- Vermeil in Gold: dub debuting in fall 2022
- Ya Boy Kongming!: dub debuting in fall 2022
HIDIVE is streaming all six currently-airing summer season series with English subtitles as they air in Japan. In addition, HIDIVE will add the Chiikawa anime in August (Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, which premiered in Japan on April 4).
HIDIVE will also add a catalog English dub for the Himōto! Umaru-chan R anime in fall 2022.
Source: Email correspondence