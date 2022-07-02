Sentai Filmworks Licenses Peter Grill Season 2, Chiikawa, Ragna Crimson, More

Sentai Filmworks announced during the HIDIVE panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it has licensed the Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Season 2 , Chiikawa , Ragna Crimson , Reincarnated as a Sword , and I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills anime. All five titles will stream on HIDIVE .

Sentai Filmworks also announced that it is producing English dubs for the I'm Quitting Heroing and Kaiji anime. The company also stated it will stream NANA on HIDIVE with an English dub and with English subtitles, and will also stream Vinland Saga with an English dub .

Additionally, Sentai Filmworks revealed on Friday that it will stream the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime during the summer season.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Season 2 ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Super Extra ) is the second season of the television anime of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga. The anime will premiere this year.

Wolfsbane returns as the season's animation production studio, but is now collaborating with the animation studio Seven . Tatsumi returns as director, and is also the new chief animation director. Nora Mori returns to oversee the series scripts. Koh Kawarajima is the new character designer, replacing Rui Ishige . Kenichi Kurata is the new art director, replacing Mitsuharu Miyamae . Min Sook Kim is the new color designer, replacing Rin Takagi . Kazuto Horikawa is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Moeto Tsurumai . Keisuki Yanagi is the new editor, replacing Kōki Shinkai . Nobuyuki Abe returns as sound director. Hip-hop duo Hilcrhyme will return to perform the second season's ending theme song "Koigokoro" (Heart in Love).

Kana Yūki and Shiori Izawa join the anime's cast as Fruitalia Eldriel and Mithlim Nezarant, respectively.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video and digital release, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired. HIDIVE also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on October 12, and it describes the story:

Peter Grill is the world's strongest fighter, but his ascent to the top came with an unexpected consequence: Women around the world, human and monster alike, want to bear his genetically superior children! Since he's currently engaged to the love of his life, Peter isn't too keen on his sudden popularity, and it will take every ounce of self-control for Peter to keep his hands to himself and his relationship with his paramour in one piece in the outrageously irreverent Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time .

The anime of Nagano 's Chiikawa manga premiered on April 4 within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi . It airs every weekday at 5:58 a.m.

10-year-old actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. 11-year-old actor Masato Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. As previously announced, Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020, and Kodansha published the third compiled book volume on March 23.

The television anime adaptation of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga will premiere in 2023.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2017. Square Enix shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 22. The manga will enter its final arc with the 11th volume, which will ship on August 22.

The television anime of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series will premiere in October.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) is directing the anime at at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) is writing and supervising the scripts. Atsuko Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) is designing the characters, and is also serving as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music.

Shinichiro Miki and Ai Kakuma star in the anime as Master and Fran, respectively.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in July 2016. The 13th novel volume shipped on March 30. Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, and the 11th volume shipped on March 30.

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is the television anime adaptation of Shobonnu 's Nōmin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta. light novel series. The anime will premiere in October.

The anime will star Junya Enoki , Minami Tanaka , Rumi Okubo , and Ayaka Suwa as Al Wayne, Fal-Ys Meigis, Helen Rean, and Ruri, respectively.

Norihiko Nagahama is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , High-Rise Invasion ) is in charge of series composition. Masami Sueoka ( Chōjikū Robo Meguru ) is designing the characters. Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto are the color key artists. Daisuke Negishi is the art director, while Katsuhisa Takiguchi is credited for art setting. Keisuke Takahashi is the director of photography. Yuichi Goto is the 3D director. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director, while Takurō Iga ( Fuuka , Tsuki ga Kirei , Slow Loop ) is composing the music.

In the story, a young man named Al Wayne vows to max out all his farm-related skills and become the king of farmers. He finally accomplishes precisely that to live as the best farmer that ever was. However, on the day he mastered these farm-related skills, his life took a completely different direction from farming ...

Shobonnu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in August 2016, and Monster Bunko began publishing the light novel volumes with illustrations by Sogawa in March 2017. Monster Bunko shipped the fifth light novel volume in November 2018. Aki Taruto has been serializing the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gau Gau Monster service, and Futabasha 's Monster Comics imprint published the manga's eighth volume on February 28. The story has over 800,000 copies in circulation.