Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals July 10 Premiere

Anime streams in Japan to feature 2 versions of show

The official website for the television anime of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that the show will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 10 at 25:35 (effectively July 11 at 1:35 a.m.). The show will also air on Tochigi TV , and will stream on d Anime Store, J:COM On Demand, TELASA, and U-NEXT . The streams will have a "normal" version and a "great philosopher" version, with the latter version debuting six days later.

The below video may not be safe for work.



The anime stars:

Hiro Shimono as Peter Grill



Yui Ninomiya as Luvelia Sanctos



Ayana Taketatsu as Mimi Alpacas



Hibiku Yamamura as Lisa Alpacas



Akari Uehara as Vegan Eldriel



Sayaka Senbongi as Piglette Pancetta



Additionally, Kentarō Asami will play Tim Robinson.

Tatsumi is directing the anime at Wolfsbane . Nora Mōri is writing the script, and Rui Ishige is providing the character designs. Yui Ninomiya will perform the opening theme song "Tsuranuite Yūtsu" (Piercing Melancholy) as her character Luvelia Sanctos. Hilcrhyme will perform the ending theme song "Yoridokoro" (A Shoulder to Lean On). Shusei's Project will perform an insert song titled "Ti amo."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Upon winning a fighting tournament and being crowned the world's strongest warrior, Peter Grill discovers a downside to his newfound fame. Women of all species, from ogres to elves, are scrambling over each other for his seed to ensure they have the strongest babies possible. Poor Peter just wants to settle down with his lovey dovey fiancée, but he'll have to outmatch, outwit, and outrun a harem of very determined monster girls to do so!

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017.