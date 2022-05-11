Hilcrhyme Returns for Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Season 2's Ending Song

The official website for Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Super Extra , the second season of the television anime of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga, revealed on Thursday that hip-hop duo Hilcrhyme will return to perform the second season's ending theme song "Koigokoro" (Heart in Love).

Hilcrhyme also performed the ending theme song for the first season.

Hilcrhyme member TOC will also make his anime voice-acting debut in the new season. The announcement did not specify the character he is voicing.

Wolfsbane returns as the season's animation production studio, but is now collaborating with the animation studio Seven . Tatsumi returns as director, and is also the new chief animation director. Nora Mori returns to oversee the series scripts. Koh Kawarajima is the new character designer, replacing Rui Ishige . Kenichi Kurata is the new art director, replacing Mitsuharu Miyamae . Min Sook Kim is the new color designer, replacing Rin Takagi . Kazuto Horikawa is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Moeto Tsurumai . Keisuki Yanagi is the new editor, replacing Kōki Shinkai . Nobuyuki Abe returns as sound director.

The franchise is also getting a game on the G123 platform titled Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Teisō no Moribito (Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time: Protector of Virtue). The RPG will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

The new cast members include:

Kana Yūki as Fruitalia Eldriel



Shiori Izawa as Mithlim Nezarant





The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video and digital release, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired. HIDIVE also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on October 12, and it describes the story:

Peter Grill is the world's strongest fighter, but his ascent to the top came with an unexpected consequence: Women around the world, human and monster alike, want to bear his genetically superior children! Since he's currently engaged to the love of his life, Peter isn't too keen on his sudden popularity, and it will take every ounce of self-control for Peter to keep his hands to himself and his relationship with his paramour in one piece in the outrageously irreverent Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time .

Tatsumi directed the anime at Wolfsbane. Nora Mōri wrote the script, and Rui Ishige drew the character designs. Yui Ninomiya performed the opening theme song "Tsuranuite Yūtsu" (Piercing Melancholy) as her character Luvelia Sanctos. Hilcrhyme performed the ending theme song "Yoridokoro" (A Shoulder to Lean On). Shusei's Project performed an insert song titled "Ti amo."

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume on February 8.