HIDIVE to Stream Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dubcast of the television anime of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga on August 14 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The first four dubbed episodes will premiere on that day.

HIDIVE also announced that it will begin streaming The Pet Girl of Sakurasou anime's English dub on August 21 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

HIDIVE began streaming the Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time anime on July 10. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video and digital release worldwide except in Asia, France, Germany, Monaco, Andorra, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Italy, and Belgium. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series as it aired in Japan.

Sentai describes the story:

Peter Grill is the world's strongest fighter, but his ascent to the top came with an unexpected consequence: Women around the world, human and monster alike, want to bear his genetically superior children! Since he's currently engaged to the love of his life, Peter isn't too keen on his sudden popularity, and it will take every ounce of self-control for Peter to keep his hands to himself and his relationship with his paramour in one piece in the outrageously irreverent Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time .

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX July 10. The show also airs on Tochigi TV , and streams on d Anime Store , J:COM On Demand, TELASA, and U-NEXT in Japan. The streams have a "normal" version and a "Great Philosopher" version, with the latter version debuting six days later. HIDIVE is also streaming the "Great Philosopher" version.

Tatsumi is directing the anime at Wolfsbane . Nora Mōri is writing the script, and Rui Ishige is providing the character designs. Yui Ninomiya is performing the opening theme song "Tsuranuite Yūtsu" (Piercing Melancholy) as her character Luvelia Sanctos. Hilcrhyme is performing the ending theme song "Yoridokoro" (A Shoulder to Lean On). Shusei's Project are perform an insert song titled "Ti amo."

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga.

Source: Sentai Filmworks