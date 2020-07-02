Sentai Filmworks Licenses Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the television anime of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga for home video and digital release worldwide except Asia. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime on July 10 at 12:50 p.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia, France, Germany, Monaco, Andorra, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Italy, and Belgium.

Sentai describes the story:

Peter Grill is the world's strongest fighter, but his ascent to the top came with an unexpected consequence: Women around the world, human and monster alike, want to bear his genetically superior children! Since he's currently engaged to the love of his life, Peter isn't too keen on his sudden popularity, and it will take every ounce of self-control for Peter to keep his hands to himself and his relationship with his paramour in one piece in the outrageously irreverent Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time .

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 10 at 25:35 (effectively July 11 at 1:35 a.m.). The show will also air on Tochigi TV , and will stream on d Anime Store , J:COM On Demand, TELASA, and U-NEXT in Japan. The streams will have a "normal" version and a "great philosopher" version, with the latter version debuting six days later.

Tatsumi is directing the anime at Wolfsbane . Nora Mōri is writing the script, and Rui Ishige is providing the character designs. Yui Ninomiya will perform the opening theme song "Tsuranuite Yūtsu" (Piercing Melancholy) as her character Luvelia Sanctos. Hilcrhyme will perform the ending theme song "Yoridokoro" (A Shoulder to Lean On). Shusei's Project will perform an insert song titled "Ti amo."

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga.

Sources: Press release, HIDIVE