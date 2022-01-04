Chiikawa Anime Premieres This Spring

The official Twitter account for Nagano 's Chiikawa manga announced on Tuesday that the manga's anime will premiere in spring within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi . It will air every weekday at 5:58 a.m.

Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa . Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020, and Kodansha published its second print volume in August 2021, with the third volume shipping on March 23.