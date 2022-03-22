Ragna Crimson Manga Enters Final Arc With 11th Volume

's fantasy action manga will have 2023 TV anime

The 10th compiled book volume of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will begin its final arc with the 11th volume, which will ship this summer.

Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle."

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2017.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2023.