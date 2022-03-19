Daiki Kobayashi's Ragna Crimson Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

Manga about dragon hunters launched in 2017

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Saturday that that Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga is getting a television anime that will premiere in 2023.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. The manga's 10th volume will ship in Japan on March 22. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle."

