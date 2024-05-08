Banished from the Hero's Party Light Novels End With 15th Volume

Light novel series launched in 2017

Image via Kadokawa's website © Zappon, Yasumo, Kadokawa

Banished from the Hero's Party

The 14th volume ofand's) light novel series revealed on May 1 that the series will end in its 15th volume.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces or Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Zappon began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Nārō" website in October 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Yasumo in June 2018.

Masahiro Ikeno launched the ongoing manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2018. Mutsuki Higashiōji launched a spinoff manga titled Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside ( Shin no Nakama ni Narenakatta Ohime-sama, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus magazine in October 2021. The series ended on January 24, and Kadokawa published the third and final compiled book volume on February 26. Yen Press publishes Ikeno's manga adaptation, and will also release the first volume of Higashiōji's spinoff manga on August 20.

The novels' anime adaptation's first season premiered in fall 2021. (The show's staff had delayed the anime from July to October of that year due to "various circumstances.") Funimation streamed the season as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the first season.

The anime's second season premiered on January 7. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Banished from the Hero's Party volume 14





