Reincarnated as a Sword TV Anime Confirmed

Fantasy light novel series' 12th volume shipped on Friday

Gentosha confirmed on Friday that Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's 12th Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. The announcement came in the 12th light novel volume's wraparound jacket band.

Novel illusrator LLO , spinoff manga artist Hinako Inoue , and main manga artist Tomowo Maruyama drew the following illustrations to celebrate the news:

The light novel series has reached over 1.8 million copies in circulation.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in April 2017. . Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, the 10th volume shipped on Friday.

Hinako Inoue launched the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish manga spinoff in June 2020.