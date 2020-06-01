Reincarnated as a Sword Novels Get Spinoff Manga

Hinako Inoue launched the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish manga , a spinoff of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series, in the 48th issue of Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride web manga magazine on Monday. The manga will begin free serialization on the Comic Ride website on June 30.

In the manga's story, the cat-eared girl Fran and the man reincarnated as a sword she calls "Teacher" take on the Phantom Dungeon, which appears only once every three years. In the innermost area of the dungeon, the pair discover a mysterious bell suspended in the air. When they smash the bell, a mysterious light envelops them. After coming to, they realize they've been transported to an unfamiliar place. Something seems off with that world compared to the world they were just in.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in April 2017. The ninth compiled book volume shipped on March 30. Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, and the seventh volume shipped on March 24.

Sources: Comic Ride, PR Times