Nōmin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta. Fantasy Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2022

The official Twitter account of Futabasha 's Monster Bunko imprint editors announced on Saturday that an anime adaptation of Shobonnu 's Nōmin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta. (I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills.) light novel series has been green-lit. The account posted the cover from the eighth volume of the novel series' manga adaptation, and the wraparound jacket band on the cover lists the anime for television.

In the story, a young man named Al Wayne vows to max out all his farm-related skills and become the king of farmers. He finally accomplishes precisely that to live as the best farmer that ever was. However, on the day he mastered these farm-related skills, his life took a completely different direction from farming ...

Shobonnu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website on August 2, 2016, and Monster Bunko began publishing the light novel volumes with illustrations by Sogawa on March 30, 2017. Monster Bunko shipped the fifth light novel volume on November 29, 2018. Aki Taruto has been serializing the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gau Gau Monster service, and Futabasha 's Monster Comics imprint will publish the manga's eighth volume on Monday. The story has over 800,000 copies in circulation.

Source: Monster Bunko imprint editors' Twitter account via Otakomu