Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Cast, More Staff, Opening Song, April 12 TV Debut

The official website for the original anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi ( Food for the Soul or literally, Days Goes By But Food Is Delicious) unveiled the full promotional video and key visual for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, more staff members, and April 12 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Sonna Mon ne" (It Can Be Like That) by asmi .

The site also revealed that the manga adaptation by Quro ( Koisuru Asteroid / Asteroid in Love ) will launch in Kadokawa 's Alive+ manga web site on Saturday.

Image via Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi anime's website ©ひびめし製作委員会

The cast includes:

Hana Shimano as Mako Kawai



Ai Kakuma as Kurea Furudate



Yoshino Aoyama as Shinon Ogawa



Natsune Inui as Tsutsuji Higa



Saya Aizawa as Nana Hoshi



Azuki Moeno as Mokotarō



The newly announced staff members include:

As previously announced, Non Non Biyori 's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie unit director) are co-directing the new anime at P.A. Works ( Shirobako ). Hajime Mitsuda ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is adapting Atto 's character designs for animation and serving as chief animation director. Yoshihiro Hiki ( Akiba Maid War ) is overseeing the series scripts. Takeshi Takadera ( Oshi no Ko ) is directing the sound, and Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on April 12 at 24:30 (effectively, April 13 at 12:30 a.m. or April 12 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Nagoya TV , ABC TV, and AT-X .

The anime centers on five girls who enjoy each other's company, eating good food, hanging out, and studying a little bit.