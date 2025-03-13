News
Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Cast, More Staff, Opening Song, April 12 TV Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the original anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi (Food for the Soul or literally, Days Goes By But Food Is Delicious) unveiled the full promotional video and key visual for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, more staff members, and April 12 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Sonna Mon ne" (It Can Be Like That) by asmi.
The site also revealed that the manga adaptation by Quro (Koisuru Asteroid/Asteroid in Love) will launch in Kadokawa's Alive+ manga web site on Saturday.
The cast includes:
The newly announced staff members include:
- Clothing Design: Nami Fujitani
- Prop Design: Hiromi Makino
- Art Director: Junichi Higashi
- Art Setting: Yūta Fujii
- Color Key Artist: Tarō Kaguchi
- 3D Director: Motonari Ichikawa
- 2D Works: Ryō Murakami
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yōichirō Fuji
- Offline Editing: Ayumi Takahashi
- Online Editing: Good Job Tokyo
- Sound Production: Magic Capsule
As previously announced, Non Non Biyori's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie unit director) are co-directing the new anime at P.A. Works (Shirobako). Hajime Mitsuda (Akiba's Trip: The Animation, Kiratto Pri☆Chan) is adapting Atto's character designs for animation and serving as chief animation director. Yoshihiro Hiki (Akiba Maid War) is overseeing the series scripts. Takeshi Takadera (Oshi no Ko) is directing the sound, and Hiromi Mizutani (Non Non Biyori) is composing the music.
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on April 12 at 24:30 (effectively, April 13 at 12:30 a.m. or April 12 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X.
The anime centers on five girls who enjoy each other's company, eating good food, hanging out, and studying a little bit.
