Non Non Biyori Staff Reunites for Original Anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi: Food for the Soul

creator, director, composer make 2025 anime of college student living on her own

A commercial and teaser visual debuted on Tuesday to announce the new original anime Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi (Food for the Soul or literally, Days Goes By But Food Is Delicious). The 2025 television anime reunites the Non Non Biyori anime's staff, including Non Non Biyori creator Atto on character and story concepts as well as the tie-in manga's storyboard layouts.

The commercial introduces the main character Mako Kawai as a first-year college student who began living on her own this year.

Image via natalie.mu ©ひびめし製作委員会

The tagline in the commercial and on the teaser visual above reads, "Cute x Delicious = The Most Powerful Dishes."

Non Non Biyori 's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie unit director) are co-directing the new anime at P.A. Works ( Shirobako ). Hajime Mitsuda ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is adapting Atto 's character designs for animation and serving as chief animation director. Yoshihiro Hiki ( Akiba Maid War ) is overseeing the series scripts. Takeshi Takadera ( Oshi no Ko ) is directing the sound, and Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori ) is composing the music.

Quro ( Asteroid in Love ) is drawing the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Alive+ website in 2025. Quro drew an illustration to tie into the announcement:

Image via natalie.mu © ひびめし製作委員会

Quro notes that the project is a "story of female college students who love food."

Source: Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.