Dead by Daylight Game Announces Tokyo Ghoul Collaboration
posted on by Anita Tai
Behaviour Interactive announced on Tuesday the Dead by Daylight game will add Ken Kaneki from Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul series as a playable character on April 2.
Kaneki will join the game as a killer with a unique set of moves. He can damage survivors to turn a Dull Totem into a Hex: Totem, which will temporarily hinder survivors when they are hit with a basic attack. Survivors also gain a token, up to a max of eight, whenever they are hit, increasing Kaneki's speed. When Kaneki hooks survivors for the first time, he also gains a token. Each token gained will block windows and upright panels for a duration after all Generators are completed.
Dead by Daylight features characters from collaborations with a number of franchises including Silent Hill, The Ring, Castlevania, among others.
Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.
The Tokyo Ghoul anime aired in 2014 and Tokyo Ghoul √A aired in 2015. The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and with an English dub.
Viz Media and Shueisha's MANGA Plus website are both publishing Ishida's Choujin X manga in English digitally as chapters are released in Japan. Viz Media describes the manga with the tagline, "Sometimes to fight a monster, you must become one!" Ishida launched the manga on Tonari no Young Jump on May 2021. It began serializing in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in September 2021.
Sources: Dead by Daylight's official website, Comic Natalie