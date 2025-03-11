Dead by Daylight Game Announces Tokyo Ghoul Collaboration

Ken Kaneki joins game as killer on April 2

Behaviour Interactive announced on Tuesday the Dead by Daylight game will add Ken Kaneki from Sui Ishida 's Tokyo Ghoul series as a playable character on April 2.

Kaneki will join the game as a killer with a unique set of moves. He can damage survivors to turn a Dull Totem into a Hex: Totem, which will temporarily hinder survivors when they are hit with a basic attack. Survivors also gain a token, up to a max of eight, whenever they are hit, increasing Kaneki's speed. When Kaneki hooks survivors for the first time, he also gains a token. Each token gained will block windows and upright panels for a duration after all Generators are completed.

Dead by Daylight features characters from collaborations with a number of franchises including Silent Hill , The Ring , Castlevania , among others.

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.

The Tokyo Ghoul anime aired in 2014 and Tokyo Ghoul √A aired in 2015. The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website are both publishing Ishida's Choujin X manga in English digitally as chapters are released in Japan. Viz Media describes the manga with the tagline, "Sometimes to fight a monster, you must become one!" Ishida launched the manga on Tonari no Young Jump on May 2021. It began serializing in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in September 2021.

