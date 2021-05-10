Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish New Choujin X Manga by Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida

Superpowered battle action manga is now available on services

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Monday that they have launched Choujin X, the new manga by Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida . Ishida launched the manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website on Monday.

Viz describes the superpowered battle action manga:

The latest from Sui Ishida ! Sometimes to fight a monster, you must become one!

Ishida revealed on Twitter that he will release the manga's chapters according to his own schedule.

Ishida first revealed that he had finished a storyboard for the new manga in November.

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.

The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and with an English dub .