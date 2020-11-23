News
Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida Unveils New Chо̄jin X Manga

Tokyo Ghoul creator has finished storyboard for next manga

Manga creator Sui Ishida (Tokyo Ghoul) announced on Twitter on Monday that he has finished a storyboard for his next manga, which will be titled Chо̄jin X (Superhuman X). He also unveiled an image:

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.

The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and with an English dub.

Source: Sui Ishida's side Twitter account

