Exclusive: Dark Horse Books to Release Purgatory Funeral Cakes Manhwa in Fall

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

Books announced on Thursday that it has licensed Sanho's. The company will release the first volume in English on November 18 in bookstores and November 19 in comic shops.

Danny Lim is the translator, and Michael Heisler is the letterer. The 224-page paperback first volume is available for preorder from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Things From Another World, and local comic shops or bookstores.

The series debuted in 2021.

Purgatory Funeral Cakes follows Baker Mago and her ghost assistant, Miro, who craft funeral cakes based on stories shared by the loved ones of the deceased. In this world, it is believed that souls must endure 49 days in purgatory before reaching reincarnation, and the cakes serve as a comfort during this period.



Source: Email correspondence