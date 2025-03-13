Shizumu Watanabe's Dead Account Manga Gets TV Anime at Synergy SP

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shizumu Watanabe 's Dead Account manga revealed on Thursday the manga is getting a television anime adaptation at Synergy SP .

The anime will star:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Soji Enoshiro

Image via Dead Account anime's website © 渡辺静・講談社／「デッドアカウント」製作委員会

Kōki Uchiyama as Kukuru Kasubata

Image via Dead Account anime's website © 渡辺静・講談社／「デッドアカウント」製作委員会

Fairouz Ai as Kiyomi Urusugawa

Image via Dead Account anime's website © 渡辺静・講談社／「デッドアカウント」製作委員会

Watanabe posted a celebration illustration on X/ Twitter on Thursday.

The manga is set in a world where ghosts have also inhabited the Internet, following the tradition that ghosts linger on in places where they have strong attachments. The story centers on a Sōji Enoshiro, a 15-year-old boy who also streams under the handle "Aoringo." He streams deliberately violent, clickbaity, and provocative content to get reactions and earn money, but it is all for the cause of taking care of his younger sister's medical bills. In real life, he is a simple boy who only loves to eat pudding and loves his sister, whom he would go to hell and back for. One time, while online, he is attacked by a ghost who resides in the online world, and it leaves him spiritually awakened. He is recruited by Miden Academy, a school specializing in training exorcists who tackle the digital realm. The manga is unrelated to Watanabe and Okushō 's earlier Real Account manga.

Watanabe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2023. The series moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in October 2023. Kodansha will publish the manga's 10th volume on Monday.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga in English digitally.

Watanabe and Okushō launched their Real Account manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue, and ended it in November 2019. Watanabe ( Kono Kanojo wa Fiction desu ) drew the art for the manga, and Okushō wrote the story. The manga switched to Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2015, but switched back in June 2018. Kodansha shipped the manga's 24th and final volume in December 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Ren Kanan penned a Real Account 0 novel based on the manga that shipped in June 2019.

The manga had a live-action film adaptation in the works that was announced in 2018, but Kodansha confirmed on Wednesday that the adaptation has been canceled "due to various circumstances." Watanabe had teased on Wednesday a separate announcement would take place on Thursday.