Shizumu Watanabe's Dead Account Manga Moves to Magazine Pocket

This year's 40th issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that'smanga will move to'sapp, with the next chapter debuting in the app on October 7.

The manga is set in a world where ghosts have also inhabited the Internet, following the tradition that ghosts linger on in places where they have strong attachments. The story centers on a Sōji Enoshiro, a 15-year-old boy who also streams under the handle "Aoringo." He streams deliberately violent, clickbaity, and provocative content to get reactions and earn money, but it is all for the cause of taking care of his younger sister's medical bills. In real life, he is a simple boy who only loves to eat pudding and loves his sister, whom he would go to hell and back for. One time, while online, he is attacked by a ghost who resides in the online world, and it leaves him spiritually awakened. He is recruited by Miden Academy, a school specializing in training exorcists who tackle the digital realm. The manga is unrelated to Watanabe and Okushō 's earlier Real Account manga.

Watanabe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 18. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 17, and will publish the fourth volume on October 17.

Watanabe launched the Majo ni Sasageru Trick ( Tricks dedicated to witches ) manga in August 2020. The series ended in April 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in June 2021.

Watanabe and Okushō launched their Real Account manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue, and ended it in November 2019. Watanabe ( Kono Kanojo wa Fiction desu ) drew the art for the manga, and Okushō wrote the story. The manga switched to Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2015, but switched back in June 2018. Kodansha shipped the manga's 24th and final volume in December 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and released the manga's omnibus volume containing volumes 23-24 on August 29.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation.

Ren Kanan penned a Real Account 0 novel based on the manga that shipped in June 2019.