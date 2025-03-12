Live-Action Film of 'Real Account' Suspense Manga Canceled

Adaptation announced in 2018 for story of social media users trapped in survival game

©Shizumu Watanabe, Okushō

The official website of'sconfirmed on Wednesday that the live-action film adaptation ofand'smanga has been canceled "due to various circumstances." The magazine's editors apologized for not giving any updates for a long time, particularly to those who were looking forward for the film's release. Watanabe also posted about the film's cancellation on their X (formerly) account, and stated that there will be a separate announcement on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).

The live-action film adaptation was announced in January 2018.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English and it describes the manga:

Like many of his peers, Ataru Kashiwagi has found himself addicted to the newest social networking service, Real Account. But one day, Ataru and almost 10,000 other people, get sucked into the Real Account Zone, where they have become players in a series of deadly games. The basic rules of these games are simple—if you lose all your followers, you die in real life, and if you die, all of your followers die with you. As these depraved games decimate the players around him, Ataru must use quick thinking and his knowledge of Real Account to win each round and return to the real world. But when true friendship determines whether he lives or dies, can Ataru really survive when the only people he can count on are his Internet friends?

Manga creator Watanabe ( Kono Kanojo wa Fiction desu ) and writer Okushō launched the Real Account manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue. The manga switched to Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2015, but switched back in June 2018. The manga ended in November 2019. Kodansha shipped the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume in December 2019. Kodansha Comics released the manga's omnibus volume containing volumes 23 to 24 in August 2023.

Ren Kanan penned a Real Account 0 novel based on the manga that shipped in June 2019.

Watanabe's currently ongoing Dead Account manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2023. It moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in October 2023. Kodansha will publish the manga's 10th volume on March 17. Kodansha 's K MANGA service added the manga as a simulpub title on November 30. The manga is unrelated to the Real Account manga.